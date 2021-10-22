Madhya Pradesh: Canara Bank Officers hold meeting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): General meeting of members of Canara Bank Officers Association was organised at Anand Mohan Mathur auditorium in which the newly elected and youngest general secretary of Canara Bank Officers Association Trade Union, Ravi Kumar marked his presence.

Former CBOA secretary-general GV Manimaran was also present. Canara Bank Officers Association is presently the second-largest officers association in the banking industry by the number of members.

Programme was started by garlanding the photo of Canara Bank founder Ammembal Subba Rao Pai and lighting the lamp. Association senior vice-president Sanjay Goyal and joint general secretary K Tripathi welcomed the guests with a bouquet.

During the meeting, Ravi Kumar highlighted the need for banking in the development of the country as well as the importance of trade union.

GV Manimaran guided all the members as a strategic mentor. During his address, he shared his experiences in the growth of the bank and at the corporate level. About 200 members of the Indore division participated in this meeting.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:03 PM IST