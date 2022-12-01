Madhya Pradesh: Camps held to eliminate violence against women

Representation Image | File Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Awareness camps to eliminate violence against women in society are set up in the district under the guidance of collector Priyank Mishra. On the instruction of women and the health department officer Subhash Jai, Dhar One Stop Centre is also organising various activities to aware women of their rights.

According to centre administrator Jyotsna Singh Thakur, a programme was organised in this regard with the help of Anganwadi workers, Asha workers and others. Here, information about acts of violence against women was given to many adolescent girls.

They also explained the importance of nutrition, gender sensitisation, health and education. The main aim of the programme was to generate general awareness of crime against women and their respective punishments.

Women's helpline numbers like 181, child line 1098, cyber helpline 1930 and others were also mentioned in the session. Child line district co-ordinator Radheshyam Kajle explained how every child has the right to live.