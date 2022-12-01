Madhya Pradesh: Damoh Superintendent of Police ordered to appear before National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned the Superintendent of Police (SP) Damoh for not sending the required details of the alleged religious conversion details to the Commission in the given time. The SP has been asked to appear before the Commission in person on December 5th, said the officials, on Thursday.

NCPCR chairman Prayank Kanoongo told Free Press that the Commission has taken cognizance based on a complaint, that a Kerala Missionary institute situated in Damoh is involved in the alleged illegal conversion and sexual harassment of minor girls by the priest.

The Commission has asked the SP to furnish the status report of the case within seven days from November 22nd. But the SP had failed to present the report in the set time and also failed to arrest the accused in the case.

The Commission has instructed the SP to appear personnel in front of the Commission along with the FIR copy, details of the arrested accused, and other related documents on December 5th.

If the SP fails to appear in front of the Commission he can be charged for his carelessness.