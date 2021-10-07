Madhya Pradesh: Camps for doing building compounding on October 8

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Camps for doing compounding in buildings which has additional construction will be conducted by Indore Municipal Corporation in all 19 zonal offices on Friday. At a review meeting, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that amendment has been done in the bylaws of Rule 21 of the Madhya Pradesh Land Development Rules, 2012, for compounding unauthorised construction in buildings.

According to the revised rules, compounding can be done for up to 30 per cent of unauthorised construction in the buildings by charging a compounding fee.

In view of the amendment, Pal directed all the building officers and building inspectors to hold camps for doing compound in buildings in their respective areas so their unauthorised constructions can be legalised.

The IMC officials will take applications from the citizens coming to the camp and guide them about the compounding process.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:59 AM IST