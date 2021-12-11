Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet minister inspects facilities in district hospital

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): State animal husbandry and social justice department minister Prem Singh Patel on Friday inspected Oxygen and Liquid Oxygen Plant unit under construction near Trauma Centre of District Hospital.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Anita Singare and civil surgeon Dr Arvind Satya said that the old oxygen plant was operational and could provide oxygen to 50 beds, including ICU. Along with this, the official duo also said that at present construction work of 6,000 litre liquid oxygen plant was also underway, which would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

Patel also inspected the CT scan room under construction in the Trauma Centre and directed that construction work should be done faster. During the inspection, Patel also visited women's ward and inspected the oxygen plant built there and found that it was also functional 24 hours.

Children’s ICU which was under construction was also inspected and during this public representatives Subhash Joshi, Krishna Gole and many others were present.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:32 PM IST