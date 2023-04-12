Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet minister chairs departmental review meeting in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): State cabinet minister and district in-charge Yashodhara Raje Scindia held a one-on-one meeting with various departmental chief of the district. She took stock of Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, One District One Product (OOP) among others. While analysing reports of Ladli Behna Yojana, she asked officers about the number of forms filled by beneficiaries in the district. Around 1.80 lakh women have applied for the scheme, the officers said.

Jal Jeevan Mission construction work should be completed before monsoon, Scindia said while analysing its progress. Cabinet minister also gave necessary instructions to the authorised department on cultivation and processing of bamboo crops under ODOP. She ordered officials to conduct workshop for bamboo cultivators. This would help them in mass production of bamboo. She reviewed CM Rise Schools too. Khandwa MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Puar, Khategaon MLA Ashish Sharma, Hatpipalya MLA Manoj Chaudhary, Bagli MLA Pahar Singh Kannoje and others were present.

