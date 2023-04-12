 Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet minister chairs departmental review meeting in Dewas
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Cabinet minister chairs departmental review meeting in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet minister chairs departmental review meeting in Dewas

Jal Jeevan Mission construction work should be completed before monsoon, Scindia said while analysing its progress.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): State cabinet minister and district in-charge Yashodhara Raje Scindia held a one-on-one meeting with various departmental chief of the district. She took stock of Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, One District One Product (OOP) among others. While analysing reports of Ladli Behna Yojana, she asked officers about the number of forms filled by beneficiaries in the district. Around 1.80 lakh women have applied for the scheme, the officers said.

Jal Jeevan Mission construction work should be completed before monsoon, Scindia said while analysing its progress. Cabinet minister also gave necessary instructions to the authorised department on cultivation and processing of bamboo crops under ODOP. She ordered officials to conduct workshop for bamboo cultivators. This would help them in mass production of bamboo. She reviewed CM Rise Schools too. Khandwa MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Puar, Khategaon MLA Ashish Sharma, Hatpipalya MLA Manoj Chaudhary, Bagli MLA Pahar Singh Kannoje and others were present.

Read Also
MP: MLA Puar reviews Ladli Behna camps in Dewas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Ladli Behna will empower women, says Yashodhara Raje Scindia

MP: Ladli Behna will empower women, says Yashodhara Raje Scindia

MP: Neemuch declared 'water scarce' district as groundwater level continues to decline; collector...

MP: Neemuch declared 'water scarce' district as groundwater level continues to decline; collector...

A dive into MP's famous GI-tagged Gond Painting

A dive into MP's famous GI-tagged Gond Painting

MP: Farmer returning after selling wheat abducted in Khandwa

MP: Farmer returning after selling wheat abducted in Khandwa

Watch: Drunk city bus driver hits pedestrians opposite MY Hospital in Indore, flees

Watch: Drunk city bus driver hits pedestrians opposite MY Hospital in Indore, flees