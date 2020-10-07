Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Filing of nomination papers to start from Friday- Check the full timeline

Indore: Filing of nomination papers for the State Assembly Constituency-211 Sanwar (SC) will begin from Friday. The incumbent candidates can file the papers by October 16.



Following the resignation of current Irrigation Minister of the State

Tulsiram Silawat as a MLA from the seat, the bypoll was necessitated. As per the guideline of the Election Commission, the District Returning Officer has made elaborate arrangements for smooth filing of nomination papers.



Radheshyam Mandloi, Returning Officer of Sanwer Assebmly bypoll told FP that the papers will be filled in his officer at Sanwer from October 9 to 16 between 11 am and 3 pm.

This time the EC has allowed the candidates to file the papers online

also. For this arrangement, training to officers have already been given. Only two persons, including the candidate are allowed to go inside

the office of the RO for filing of the papers. Only 2 vehicles have been allowed.



District Election Officer Manish Singh informed that the model code of

conduct has come into force from declaration of the poll program by

EC on September 29. The officers are ensuring compliance of the

code.



Bypoll spectrum at a glance



-October 9: publication of notification and starting of nomination

papers filing.



-October 16: The last day of filing of nomination papers.



-October 17: scrutiny of nomination papers.



-October 19: Last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

-November 3: Ballot Day.



-November 10: Counting of votes.



-2,64,269 total voters including 1,35,522 male voters, 1,28,745 female voters and 2 transgender voters.



-The female to male ratio (GR) is 950.



- 1743 digvyang and 3283 voters are above 80 years of age.



-At the time of filing of nomination papers only 2 persons will be allowed to enter room of Returning Officer.



-Only 2 vehicles can be brought at the time of filing of nomination papers.



