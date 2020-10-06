Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Survey loses out to fear, as Rakesh Chaturvedi fails to get ticket

MPCC president Kamal Nath’s survey on giving tickets to bypolls has lost out to fear.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and former leader of opposition Ajay Singh objected to giving tickets to some candidates.

For this reason, Nath could not give ticket to Rakesh Chaturvedi from Mehgaon.

The Congress declared three candidates and changed one from another seat. Now, the Congress has to field a candidate from Biaora.

The party has fielded Hemant Katare from Mehgaon, Rakesh Mawai from Morena and Ramsiya Bharti from Bada Malhera.

Abhishek Singh has been replaced by Kamal Patel in Badnawar. Singh was considered a weak candidate.

In every survey, Chaturvedi’s name was on top. Both Digvijaya and Ajay opposed Chaturvedi’s candidature. Ajay even gave a warning. Therefore, Nath had to bow.

Dinesh Gurjar wanted ticket from Morena. Both Mawai and Katare were Jyotiraditya Scindia’s supporters.

The Congress leadership apprehended if they were not given ticket they might defect to the BJP.

The party has given ticket to a Kathavachak (who narrates stories from scriptures), Ram Siya Bharti, from Bada Malhera.

Bharti relates stories from religions scriptures to people in Bundelkhand region. According to reports, an MLA from Chhatarpur, Alok Chaturvedi, has played an important role in giving her ticket.