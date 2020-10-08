Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Candidates can file nomination online

Indore: According to the schedule set by the Election Commission, notification will be issued on Friday for the bypoll of Sanwer Assembly constituency. Candidates can start filing their nomination papers from Friday till October 16. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time candidates can file their nominations online too.

Candidates can fill their e-nomination by visiting the ‘Suvidha’ portal ‘suvidha.eci.gov.in’ prepared by the Election Commission of India. In connection with filling of e-nomination papers, the office-bearers of the political parties were also given detailed training in the meeting of the Standing Committee held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Collector Manish Singh. They were also given information regarding registration and documents to be attached in this portal.



However, as a regular practice, the candidates can file the papers in hard copy at office of returning office of Sanwer Assembly bypoll at SDO Office in Sanwer itself.



Nomination papers can be submitted from 11 am to 3 pm. The papers will not be received on October 10, second Saturday and Sunday October 11. Nomination papers received will be examined on October 17. Candidates can withdraw their names by October 19. Voting will be held on November 3. Counting will take place on November 10.



File Complaints on C-Vigil



App and Helpline No. 1950



In connection with violation of Model Code of Conduct, real-time

complaints can be registered through C-Vigil mobile app and helpline

number 1950. Complaints will be processed promptly.