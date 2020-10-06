Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP announces candidates for 28 seats

In view of the by-elections to be held in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP announced the names of the candidates in 28 seats late on Tuesday. All the 25 candidates from Congress to BJP have been given tickets. However, before this, the Congress has also announced its 18 candidates. The list of BJP candidates has been finalized from Delhi.
List of BJP candidates for the MP Bypolls:
Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Gwalior
Imarti Devi, Dabra (Gwalior)
Mahendra Singh Sisodia alias Sanju Bhaiya Bamori (Guna)
Govind Singh Rajput, Surkhi (Sagar)
Prabhuram Chaudhary, Sanchi (Ashoknagar)
Tulsiram Silavat, Sanver (Indore)
Andal Singh Kanshana, Sumavali (Morena)
Raghuraj Singh Kanshana Morena
Girraj Dandotia, Dimani (Morena)
OPS Bhadauria, Ambah (Bhind)
Ranveer Jatav, Gohad (Bhind)
Munnalal Goyal Gwalior East
Raksha Santram Sirounia, Bhander (Datia)
Jasmant Ja Karaira (Shivpuri)
Suresh Dhakad (Pohri)
Jajpal Singh Jadji, Ashok Nagar
Brijendra Singh Yadav, Mungavali (Ashoknagar)
Bisahulal Singh, Anuppur
Manoj Narayan Singh Choudhary, Hatpipalya (Dewas)
Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon, Badnawar (Dhar)
Hardeep Singh Dung, Suvasara (Mandsaur)
Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, Badamalhara (Chhatarpur)
Narayan Patel Mandhata (Khandwa)
Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, Nepanagar (Burhanpur)
The candidates' names have been announced on the seats vacated by the death of three MLAs. It included Subedar Singh Sikarwar from Jaura, Manoj Camel, son of Manohar Camel from Agar Malwa and Narayan Singh Pawar has received a ticket from Biaora.
The names of potential candidates were discussed based on surveys conducted at the union and party levels. After this the list was finalized and placed in the Election Committee meeting in Delhi. It said that only those candidates who were seen closest to the victory were given tickets. During this, the reasons for victory and opposition were discussed in each seat.
Jyotiraditya Scindia's role was crucial in deciding the names of the candidates. Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress in March with 22 of his MLAs and joined the BJP. This reduced the Congress government to a minority. On 20 March, Kamal Nath resigned from his post and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as CM on 23 March. After this, three more Congress MLAs joined the BJP. All of them resigned from the membership of the Legislative Assembly which left 25 seats vacant. At the same time, Agar, Biaora and Jaura seats are vacant due to the death of three MLAs.
Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)