Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP announces candidates for 28 seats

The names of potential candidates were discussed based on surveys conducted at the union and party levels. After this the list was finalized and placed in the Election Committee meeting in Delhi. It said that only those candidates who were seen closest to the victory were given tickets. During this, the reasons for victory and opposition were discussed in each seat.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's role was crucial in deciding the names of the candidates. Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress in March with 22 of his MLAs and joined the BJP. This reduced the Congress government to a minority. On 20 March, Kamal Nath resigned from his post and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as CM on 23 March. After this, three more Congress MLAs joined the BJP. All of them resigned from the membership of the Legislative Assembly which left 25 seats vacant. At the same time, Agar, Biaora and Jaura seats are vacant due to the death of three MLAs.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.