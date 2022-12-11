Madhya Pradesh: Buses skipping designation stops to lose permit in Sardarpur, says SDM

Representative Image |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Construction of Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway has led to misery for bus passengers travelling to Sardarpur from Indore, Dhar and Gujarat.

Buses now drop them at the four-lane square instead of Sardarpur bus station. This is creating problems for the passengers as they have to walk around 1-km from the said four-lane square to reach Sardarpur. Citizens have submitted application to DC and SDM seeking action but in vain.

SDM Rahul Chauhan held a meeting at Janpad Panchayat office in presence of RTO Dhar Gyanendra Veshya to discuss the issue. During the meeting, citizen complaint that students and women were the most-affected, especially those dropped off in the late evenings or night. They have to walk through deserted areas to reach the town which makes them potential targets of crime.

They also demanded that buses be ordered to stop at Sardarpur bus stand instead of four-lane square. SDM instructed RTO to ensure that bus operators direct their driver and operator to send the buses to Sardarpur bus stand as per the permit rules, otherwise permit would be cancelled.

The RTO assured the SDM that the bus operators operating on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway route would be issued notices informing them to send buses to Sardarpur bus stand. Free Press had prominently published news regarding this matter on September 16, 2022.