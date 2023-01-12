Madhya Pradesh: Bus skids off road, overturns on a biker leaving him dead in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and 11 injured in two separate road accidents that took place near Sanawad town of Khargone district on Thursday.

In the first road mishap that took place near Bangarda village, a bus skidded off the road and overturned on a biker, leaving him dead . Ten bus 10 passengers were also injured in the accident.

According to Sanawad police, the deceased was identified as Basant Ranchod, 45, a resident of Rajoor village.

Police said that the bus driver while trying to save the motorcyclist, who was riding ahead of the bus, lost control over the bus and it skidded off the road and overturned on the biker.

Police informed that the bus was moving from Kalmukhi to Bangarda village. After getting the information, a local police team along with tehsildar immediately rushed to the spot and evacuated all the injured from the bus. The injured bus passengers were taken to Sanawad civil hospital.

Motorcyclist critically injured in mishap

In another road accident, a biker was critically injured after he was hit by the rashly driven bus. Accident took place near Kalpathar Fanta on Indore – Icchapur state highway around 11 am on Thursday.

Police informed that Rahul was moving from Pithampur to Neetgaon on his motorcycle when a bus coming from Khandwa hit him.

Passersby immediately called emergency services and took Rahul to the civil hospital. Condition of the injured is critical.