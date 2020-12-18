Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur bananas, Bediya chillies get a boost under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

Burhanpur: Burhanpur and Bediya of Khargone district have been included under Atmanirbhar Abhiyan launched by union government.

Khandwa MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan told reporters in Khandwa on Thursday that bananas of Burhanpur and chillies of Bediya have been included under Mission. Food processing units linked to bananas and chillies will be set up, which will benefit farmers too.

Chauhan further said that compensation of Rs 3 crore for banana crops that were damaged due to cucumber mosaic virus will be credited in accounts of about 2,000 farmers by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday. “For the first time, crops damaged due to virus have been included in compensation,” he added.