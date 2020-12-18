Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur bananas, Bediya chillies get a boost under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

Burhanpur: Burhanpur and Bediya of Khargone district have been included under Atmanirbhar Abhiyan launched by union government.
Khandwa MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan told reporters in Khandwa on Thursday that bananas of Burhanpur and chillies of Bediya have been included under Mission. Food processing units linked to bananas and chillies will be set up, which will benefit farmers too.
Chauhan further said that compensation of Rs 3 crore for banana crops that were damaged due to cucumber mosaic virus will be credited in accounts of about 2,000 farmers by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday. “For the first time, crops damaged due to virus have been included in compensation,” he added.
Responding to a query, Chauhan said Bediya tehsil of Khargone district is the second largest market of chillies in Asia. Red chilli is produced by the farmers of Bediya in huge quantities. Banans and chillies have been included under Abhiyan so that farmers can get a market at local level too for their produce.
Ex-president of Powerloom Federation Gyaneshwar Patil, ex-MLA Manju Dad, former mayor Atul Patel were also present on the occasion.
