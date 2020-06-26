PM Modi to launch the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan today that will provide 1.25 crore jobs; here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will launch the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan today at 11 am through video conference in presence Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Besides, the UP CM, ministers across various ministries in the state will also be present.

PM Modi is expected to interact with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh. Villages across all districts of Uttar Pradesh will join this program through the Common Service Centers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, maintaining the norms of social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s all you need to know about the job scheme in the state

- The programme is aimed at giving jobs, supporting local businesses, and creating partnerships with local industry to create employment opportunities to the people of the state

- There are 31 districts in the state. All of them have been covered under the scheme

- Each state department has been given a target of providing work. There are 25 categories of work and 1.25 crore labourers. The work that will be given to these include daily jobs to 60 lakh workers every day. In addition, 10.06 crore man-days will be created under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. In addition, 1.25 lakh workers will get appointment letters; 5,000 workmen will get toolkits.

- COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on workforce in general and migrant workers in particular. A large number of migrant workers returned to several states. The challenge of containing Covid-19 was compounded by the need to provide basic amenities and means of livelihood to migrants and rural workers. In order to generate employment with thrust towards creating infrastructure in backward regions of the country Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was launched on 20th June 2020.

