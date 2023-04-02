 Madhya Pradesh: Brother-in-law booked in woman’s suicide in Gandhwani
Madhya Pradesh: Brother-in-law booked in woman’s suicide in Gandhwani

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Heena Nanka, a resident of Chhoti Bildari Gadariyapura Faliye under Gandhwani police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide consuming poison after being subjected to harassment by her brother in-law over property issue. A case in this connection was registered against the accused.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Heena Nanka, a resident of Chhoti Bildari Gadariyapura Faliye under Gandhwani police station. She was not on good terms with her brother-in-law named Mukam Singh over a property-related issue. On March 11, Heena consumed poison after he had an argument with Mukam. She was rushed to the government hospital where she was declared brought dead. Police reached the village and prepared a panchnama. The body was handed over to the kin after autopsy.

The deceased parents and husband in a joint statement said that Mukam Singh used to have frequent fights over property. For redressal of disputes, husband Nanka approached the panchayat where the accused was rebuked several times but in vain.

They said that the victim’s husband and Mukam’s farms are located nearby due to which Mukam used to quarrel frequently. On the day of the incident, the accused threatened Heena and did not allow her to use the well to fetch water. Agitated over this, the woman consumed poison.

SHO Suresh Kanesh said that a case was lodged against the accused who is at large. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

article-image

