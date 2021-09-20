e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:45 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Bronze for Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College doctor

Dr Gulshan Madhuriya is the only Indian student to bag the award in the international conference on ultrasound
Staff Reporter
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Student of the Department of Radiodiagnosis in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College brings laurel to the institution by bagging a bronze medal in the international conference on ultrasound organized by Asian Federation of Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology (AFUMB) in Zuhai, China.

Radiologists and ultrasonologists from across the world attended the conference online.

“Dr Gulshan Madhpuriya, III year MD student, won bronze medal in the category of young researcher for his paper role of color doppler in retinal artery in diabetic patients to look for early diagnosis of diabetic retinopathy. Moreover, he is the only Indian student who bagged the award in the conference,” HoD of Radiodiagnosis Department Dr Alka Agrawal told the media.

Four more PG students of radiodiagnosis students of the department had presented their research papers and posters in the conference under the guidance of Dr Agrawal.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:45 AM IST
