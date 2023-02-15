Madhya Pradesh: Bring awareness among citizens about sickle cell anemia, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel on Wednesday addressed the sickle cell anaemia awareness programme organised at the tribal-dominated Ragai village in Burhanpur district.

In his address, Governor Patel urged the public to be aware of the disease and to spread awareness among the youth of other sections of society in order to rid the tribal class of this disease. Efforts are being made in the state to raise public awareness about sickle cell anaemia prevention.

Governor Patel stated that in order to eliminate sickle cell anaemia, young men and women should have their blood tested prior to marriage. If both have disease symptoms, do not marry and take action to prevent the spread of this genetic disease in the children. Avoid any and all forms of intoxication. Through education, you can help children have a better future. Pregnant women should be examined as well. If symptoms are discovered after examining the children in the hostels/ anganwadis, family members must also be examined.

Governor Patel urged people's representatives, the administration, and the general public to work together to eradicate sickle cell anaemia. This is our obligation.

On this occasion, MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, Nepanagar MLA Sumitra Kasdekar, Child Rights Protection Commission chairman Dravidra More, district panchayat president Gangaram Marko, collector Bhavya Mittal, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, public representatives were present.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)