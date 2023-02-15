Madhya Pradesh: Adopt organic farming, increase production by adopting crop rotation, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel planted a mango sapling on the Khaknar campus of Tribal Excellence Boys Hostel Following that, Governor Patel inspected the hostel and praised the "project-electricity generation without water" made by student Ritesh Rumsing Davar.

Expressed joy by presenting the trophy to the hostel's boys for winning the district-level kabaddi competition, Governor Patel stated that if the country is to move forward, everyone must work together.

Governor Patel encouraged organic farming by saying that the progress of farmers is our progress. Crop rotation will increase crop production.

Governor Patel informed beneficiaries about Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala Yojana, and other government schemes and encouraged them to participate. Today, Governor Patel spoke at a public dialogue programme held in Jamanya village, Khaknar development block.

Governor Patel interacted with beneficiaries at the Jamanya public dialogue programme. Nari Shakti self-help group Sunita Marko spoke about the benefits of the livelihood mission, the economic activities of the women in the group, and the dividend of each programme participant.

Other eligible recipients of government programmes also shared their stories. In the programme, Governor Patel distributed benefits to eligible beneficiaries of various government schemes. Governor Patel went to the program's exhibition, which was put on by various departments.

Governor Patel had food on banana leaves at PMAY beneficiary's home

Governor Mangubhai Patel met with Bhaulal Babulal, an eligible beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and had food at his Ragai village residence. Through a welcome song, Governor Patel was greeted grandly and enthusiastically by the villagers and artists of Nepanagar Jagruti Kala Kendra.

Governor Patel was also presented with a photograph depicting the historical heritage of Bow-arrow, Burhanpur, and a district-one banana product. Governor Patel smiled as he ate food wrapped in banana leaves. The menu included mixed dal, thesa, wheat, maize, bajra and jowar flour roti, raita, rice, papad, bajra halwa, and salad, among other things.

On this occasion, MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, Nepanagar MLA Sumitra Kasdekar, Child Rights Protection Commission chairman Dravidra More, collector Bhavya Mittal, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, district panchayat CEO Abhishek Dubey, public representatives were present.

