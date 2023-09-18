Madhya Pradesh: Boy’s Body Recovered Near Reliya Dam | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a boy who went missing in the overflowing waters on Saturday was recovered. The body was recovered on Sunday near the Reliya Dam located in Rajgarh and handed over to his family after an autopsy.

According to sources, the boy was identified as Taukir Khan, a resident of Ringnod village, under Sardarpur tehsil, who was feared drown in the water flow on Rajgarh-Kukshi Road due to heavy rains late Saturday. Initially, the family members searched for him everywhere and informed the police when they were not able to find him.

It was believed that he might have fallen in the water of a nullah between Gurdakhedi village and Hatod on Friday night. After that, the team of SDERF and police searched the entire area but the youth could not be traced.

The police team along with administrative teams launched a search for the missing youth on Sunday and recovered his body near Reliya Dam. The body was sent to the civil hospital in Sardarpur for post-mortem and handed over to kin after autopsy.

Ringnod outpost in-charge Jagdish Ninama said that different rescue teams had been searching for the body since Saturday and recovered on Sunday.