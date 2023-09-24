 Madhya Pradesh: Boy Drowns In Junapani Waterfall In Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Boy Drowns In Junapani Waterfall In Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Boy Drowns In Junapani Waterfall In Mhow

According to Simrol police, Ronak, 19, son of Manish Gupta, had gone for a picnic at Junapani.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Boy Drowns In Junapani Waterfall In Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): One boy drowned in Junapani waterfall on Saturday afternoon. According to Simrol police, Ronak, 19, son of Manish Gupta, resident of Brijeshwari Extension near World Cup Square, Indore along with five other boys and two girls, all residents of Indore, had gone for a picnic at Junapani waterfall near Bagoda village on Saturday afternoon.

All of them started bathing in the waterfall and Ronak accidentally slipped into deep water. When he shouted, his friends tried to save him but couldn't take him out and he drowned in the water.

Read Also
MP: Three Batches of IIM Indore’s Executive Education Programmes In UAE And GCC Nations Graduate
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Solar Panels Installed At Holkar Stadium Inaugurated, Will Reduce Carbon Emissions

Indore: Solar Panels Installed At Holkar Stadium Inaugurated, Will Reduce Carbon Emissions

Congress Election Screening Panel To Meet In Delhi On Monday, Likely To Finalise MP List

Congress Election Screening Panel To Meet In Delhi On Monday, Likely To Finalise MP List

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Dindori, Balaghat; Monsoon Likely To Withdraw Soon

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Dindori, Balaghat; Monsoon Likely To Withdraw Soon

Indore: 'Government Ignoring Problems Of Unemployed Youth'

Indore: 'Government Ignoring Problems Of Unemployed Youth'

Indore: Hundreds Of Vehicles Reach RTO To Get Fitness Certificate

Indore: Hundreds Of Vehicles Reach RTO To Get Fitness Certificate