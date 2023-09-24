Madhya Pradesh: Boy Drowns In Junapani Waterfall In Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): One boy drowned in Junapani waterfall on Saturday afternoon. According to Simrol police, Ronak, 19, son of Manish Gupta, resident of Brijeshwari Extension near World Cup Square, Indore along with five other boys and two girls, all residents of Indore, had gone for a picnic at Junapani waterfall near Bagoda village on Saturday afternoon.

All of them started bathing in the waterfall and Ronak accidentally slipped into deep water. When he shouted, his friends tried to save him but couldn't take him out and he drowned in the water.

