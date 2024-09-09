Madhya Pradesh: Boundary Wall Construction In Progress Along Rail Tracks For Safety Purpose | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Railways have been constructing boundary walls along the tracks in the Nagda-Godhra section of theRatlam divisionto prevent trespassing and entering of cattle on tracks and to ensure the safety of the train passengers, senior railway officials said on Monday.

Currently, over 58 percent of the total work has been completed, with a total of 160 km of boundary wall being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 56 crore. The project focuses on the 60 km stretch between Nagda and Ratlam, where construction is nearing completion.

Additionally, 33.20 km of the boundary wall has been finished in the 100 km stretch between Ratlam and Godhra. Authorities have set a target to complete the remaining work within this financial year. This initiative is part of the Mission Raftar which aims to enable trains to operate at speeds of up to 160 km/h on the Mumbai-Delhi route via Ratlam.

To facilitate this, various enhancements are being prioritised, including, bridge repairs, overhead equipment maintenance, signalling system improvements, curve realignment and among others. In addition to the boundary wall, safety measures are being implemented to prevent animals from accessing the tracks.

Fencing work has been completed over 11 km in the Ujjain-Dewas-Indore section, with ongoing projects covering 21 km in the Nagda-Bhopal section, 4 km in the Ratlam-Khandwa section, 6.20 km between Chanderia and Mandsaur and 3.70 km between Mandsaur and Ratlam. These efforts are expected to significantly reduce the risk of animal-related incidents on the tracks, ensuring uninterrupted train operations and improving punctuality.