Madhya Pradesh: Booth committees will help party retain power in state, Centre, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday addressed the booth committee meeting at Anakwadi in Bhagwanpura Assembly constituency in Khargone district.

Chief Minister Chouhan also inaugurated development works worth Rs 68.77 crore and laid the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 171.4 crore.

MP Gajendra Singh Patel put forward proposals including renaming of Bistan lift irrigation project as Sant Bondrubaba, grant of tehsil status to Bistan, upgradation of high school of Shrikhandi village to higher secondary, installing the statue of Raghunath Mandloi at Barud, among others.

Addressing the members, Chouhan said that unless there is a team of workers at every booth, how will it work properly? It is the responsibility of all of us workers to put the development and public welfare schemes of the BJP government on the ground. He said the booth committees will go a long way in helping the BJP retain power both at the Centre and in the state in the forthcoming elections.

He also asked the booth committee to meet every month and review its work and pinpoint the good and the not so good points adding that this review would help the organisation.

Chouhan called upon the booth committee office bearers and Panna in-charges to discharge the duties assigned to them with full devotion.

He said that one in-charge and five members should be made on the page of 30 voters so that we can have live contact with all the families living at the booth.

Chouhan said that our governments have taken up the task of developing every section of society through various public welfare schemes. It is the responsibility of the booth committee to ensure that no eligible sister faces any problem in the application of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana.