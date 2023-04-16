Madhya Pradesh: Book exchange initiative for students launched in Barnagar

FP Photo

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a great initiative, Lotus group has set up a free book bank at Banred village of Barnagar tehsil wherein students can exchange previous session books with new session books free of cost. In this way, it has solved the problem of arranging second-hand books for free. In private schools, parents are usually being forced to purchase books and uniforms among other things from particular stores at exorbitant prices.

While old textbooks are being sold as scrap for negligible amounts, there are many children from the economically weaker section who cannot afford to buy expensive study material. To solve the problem of arranging second-hand books for free, Lotus Group has initiated the move so that children do not have to face any issue.

Organisation director Jitendra Singh Rajawat said that currently, over 5,000 students are enrolled in the institution, they can avail the benefit of initiative till June 15.This initiative would helps in inculcating the habit of reading among children besides providing good books to underprivileged children free of cost.