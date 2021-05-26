Madhya Pradesh: Book CM for hiding real figures of Covid, demand Congress

BURHANPUR: Burhanpur Congress Committee lodged a complaint against Chief Minister on Wednesday, accusing him for concealing the real figures of corona deaths and demanded that he nbe booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Committee president Ajay Singh Raghuwanshi alleged that Chief Minister has failed to run the government. Raghuwanshi said that the Congress is collecting the actual figures of deaths amid pandemic all over the state which will expose the fake tricks of the government. State Congress President Kamal Nath is not afraid of petty cases filed as the entire congress stands with him. He also warned that the government will be given a befitting reply on every front.

Committee members including Rajesh Korawala, Akil Aulia, Ismile Ansari and many others were present in the police station.