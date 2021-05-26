Burhanpur: Administration demolishes house of Borban pond case scam accused who is on the run

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): During the ongoing investigation into Borban pond construction case in which Rs 42 lakh were embezzled, a new twist surfaced when the double storeyed house of the main accused Imtiaz, resident of Dedtalai, was demolished on Tuesday morning. Over 100 officials and employees were present at the site. Officials said it was an illegal structure. Imtiaz is on the run.

The Pipri Borban pond is located in Khaknar tehsil, 75 kilometres from district headquarters. SDM Deepak Singh, who was present on the spot, said the house was declared illegal by village panchayat. He said the house was demolished by the revenue staff along with Nepanagar and Khaknar police station team.

The complaint regarding compensation of land falling under the submergence area of the pond was made by Burhanpur RTI activist Dr Anand Dixit to Collector Burhanpur and the matter is being investigated by SDM of Nepanagar and Tehsildar Sanjay Waghmare. As per reports, many officers including former SDM Visha Madhwani of Nepanagar are under scanner.

Complainant Dr Anand Dixit said they will continue their fight till justice is given to the beneficiaries in the case.