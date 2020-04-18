Madhya Pradesh: Boliya, Sanjay Nagar and Nayi Aabadi declared containment area

Garoth: District magistrate Manoj Pushp has declared that Sanjay Nagar, Nayi Aabadi and Boliya be treated as containment areas, as there is one confirmed positive case of coronavirus in Boliya village.

Collector Pushp said that as Nayi Aabadi and Sanjay Nagar come under the ‘first contact’ areas of Boliya, they are also containment areas. A team has been constituted to conduct survey and report any cases of fever, cold and cough, breathlessness or any other symptoms of coronavirus. The village was sanitised as well. Pushp has also ordered all residents of the area to stay in home quarantine and banned all movements.

Additional SP Vinod Singh Chauhan inspected the containment are and facilitated the installation of CCTV cameras and loudspeakers in the area. He also gave sufficient instructions to police deployed in the area. All paths leading to the abovementioned areas have been sealed with barricades.