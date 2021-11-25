Madhya Pradesh: Body of mother, 1-year-old girl found, suicide suspected

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident body of a mother and her 1-year-old daughter was found in the tribal predominant Bhilkhedi village under Jobat police station area, Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh.

'Prima facie the case seems to be of suicide but the reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained,' said a police official.

The incident reportedly occurred around 6 pm on Wednesday.

Police said that the husband of the woman is a labourer.

'He found the bodies of his wife and daughter when he returned from is work,' he added.

The deceased woman Chalte entered into a wedlock four years ago with 23-year-old Rangita Rakesh.

After discovering about the suicide he informed his brother and along with villagers and kin reached Jobat police station at 8:48 pm.

Police sent the body for a post-mortem. Jobat Tehsildar made a panchnama. A case has been booked and further probe is underway.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:17 PM IST