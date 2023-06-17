Madhya Pradesh: Block-Level Coordination Meeting On NPPCF Concludes

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In order to discuss prevention of sickle cell anaemia and fluorosis, an inter-departmental coordination meeting of officials was held on Saturday under National Programme for Prevention & Control of Fluorosis (NPPCF), on instructions of district collector Priyank Mishra.

Meeting was chaired by SDM Navjeevan Pawar and officials of health department, women and child development department and PHE department from Kukshi, Dahi, Nisarpur and Bagh development blocks.

In this meeting, district fluorosis consultant of the Fluorosis Prevention and Control Programme Dr MD Bharti said that 39 villages of Kukshi, 28 of Dahi block, 31 of Nisarpur block and 61 of Bagh block were affected by fluoride.

In the meeting, Dr Bharti shared ways to avoid fluorosis. He said that field workers were asked to provide calcium and vitamin C medicines to all potential fluorosis patients from time to time and to make general public aware of fluorosis.

Dr Bharti further said that currently, fluoride kits were made available to all health workers and ASHA workers by the PHE department for the test of fluoride in water in each village.

