Madhya Pradesh: Block coordinator terminated for irregularities in PMAY

As per details, violation of guidelines such as geo-tagging of six cases and selection process was detected Akoda Gram Panchayat of Bamori Janpad Panchayat

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Bamori Janpad Panchayat block coordinator was terminated following irregularities in the list of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY (rural) in Guna district.

As per details, violation of guidelines such as geo-tagging of six cases and selection process was detected Akoda Gram Panchayat of Bamori Janpad Panchayat. Inquiry report blamed gram panchayat secretary, PCO and block coordinator of PMAY-R for the violation.

Taking cognizance of the report, district collector Frank Noble A issued show cause notice to block coordinator identified as Nemichand Dhakad for misconduct. Secretary concerned and PCO were suspended and a case was booked against secretary.

Later, block coordinator presented a written clarification before Collector (against show cause notice). Collector ordered termination of contract service, his reply was found unsatisfactory.

