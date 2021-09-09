Madhya Pradesh: BKS-linked ryots stage protests in western MP on over profitable price for crops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Demanding profitable prices for their produce, a large number of farmers gathered under the banner of the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) staged protests in Indore and other parts of western Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, reports PTI.

The protests were part of a nationwide agitation called by the BKS in support of their demands, including paying profitable prices to farmers for their crops over and above the cost of production.

A large number of farmers associated with the BKS staged protests before the agriculture markets and other places in western Madhya Pradesh as part of the agitation announced earlier, the outfit’s Malwa region (Indore-Ujjain division) president, Kamal Singh Aanjna, said. “We’ve demanded that the government ensure that farmers get a profitable value for their crops based on the input cost of production,” he added.

While announcing the plan to hold an agitation on September 8, BKS general secretary Badrinarayan Choudhary had said in Indore last month that the Centre should frame a strong law to ensure that farmers get profitable prices for their crops.

Choudhary had said the current practice of announcing the minimum support price (MSP) for crops was aimed at “deceiving” farmers.

