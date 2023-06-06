Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s mass outreach prog pays dividends prior assembly polls in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): With state assembly elections round the corner, the BJP has intensified its outreach programme visiting every village and door-steps in remote areas and they are getting dividends from that.

On Monday, former sarpanch of Dhavadi village, who was a Congressman, left the party and joined the BJP along with 100 supporters, BJP spokesperson Sunil Aggarwal informed.

Aggarwal said that BJP workers in the entire district are now on active mode under the leadership of former cabinet minister Antarsingh Arya and district vice president Vikas Arya.

They are constantly visiting the area and making villagers aware of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's public interest schemes and maintaining constant contact with grassroot workers. As a result, many Congress workers are shifting allegiance.

Aggarwal informed that on Monday, Sampat Dudve, the former sarpanch of Dhavadi village along with 100 of his supporters joined the BJP. Arya welcomed Dudve and his supporters by offering them party scarves.

Arya said that Congress has always exploited their workers. They can go to any length for power. They could not waive farmers’ loan amount and keep saying that they will give LPG cylinder for Rs 500 and Mahila Samman Nidhi @ Rs 1500.

Under Congress government, women were never safe and now they talk about their respect. Former sarpanch Sampat said that BJP's policy is clear. Being a party with ideology, it gives importance to development.