Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins 10 out of 15 wards in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party tasted massive success in Badnawar municipal council elections this time as it secured victory in 10 out of total 15 wards. Congress got four, while an Independent won from one seat.

Earlier, counting of votes began in the government college on Sunday morning amid tight security. First postal ballots were counted, followed by counting votes registered on EVMs. BJP maintained a lead in different wards from the begining.

After the counting of votes in three phases, in the presence of Election commission observer Ashok Kumar Verma, returning officer and SDM Virendra Katare gave certificates to the winning candidates in the presence of tehsildar Ajmer Singh Gaur, CMO Asha Bhandari.

Tight security arrangements were made at the counting venue. Along with SDOP Sher Singh Bhuria, TI Dinesh Singh Chauhan, Kanwan TI Deepak Singh Chauhan, Sadalpur TI Vishwadeep Singh Parihar, a large number of police forces were also called from outside.

As soon as the victory of the councillors was announced at the counting site, their supporters started bursting fireworks with drum blasts on the road outside the college. Later processions were also taken out in different parts of the city.