Madhya Pradesh: BJP Will Increase Seats In State, Asserts MLA Rana

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Surat MLA Arvind Rana asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was poised not only to secure the Sailana assembly seat but also to achieve a substantial increase in the number of seats won across the state.

The visiting Gujarat MLA took centre stage at the press conference here recently, after interacting with the local party leaders and supporters in Sailana in anticipation of the forthcoming assembly elections.

The event buzzed with enthusiasm as Rana, accompanied by fellow leaders, laid out the party's ambitions and strategies for the impending political showdown.

Amid an atmosphere of fervour and anticipation, Rana, a prominent figure within the party, projected an air of confidence as he spoke about the BJP's prospects in the Sailana constituency.

During the press conference, workers supporting the BJP echoed this sentiment. Their collective voice rang with conviction as they expressed their belief in clinching victory in the Sailana seat and in forming the government in the state.

Responding to questions about the absence of a designated Chief Minister candidate for the upcoming elections, Rana articulated a strategic approach akin to the one successfully employed in Gujarat.

He emphasised the importance of focusing on winning booths and manuals, highlighting that the party's electoral success would be built step by step through meticulous planning and execution.

