Madhya Pradesh: BJP sends Omkareshwar councillors to Somnath

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears divided in Omkareshwar municipal council, with three councillors vying for the position of council president.

Despite winning a majority, with nine out of fifteen seats, the party is concerned about sabotage ahead of council president elections due to the proximity of three councillors to Congress leader Uttampal. The BJP has sent all nine councillors to Gujarat to avoid any embarrassment. The councillors who travelled to Gujarat in a sleeper bus visited Pavagadh Mata Temple on Wednesday and Somnath on Thursday.

According to party sources, the district administration has yet to release the schedule for the presidential election. As a result, all councillors will remain on Gujarat tour until the schedule is released.

Following Pavagarh and Somnath, it has been suggested that Dwarkaji and Akshardham temples be visited.

According to party sources, the rebellious attitude in the BJP dates back to the ticket distribution dispute. The events of this Gujarat tour are being linked to the rebellion of that time.

Congress won only three wards in the last election. This time, the figure has more than doubled. The BJP has won a majority, but the increase in the number of Congress councillors is being blamed on discontent and factionalism in the BJP's ticket distribution.

MLA, MP and vice president of Tourism Development Corporation had demanded tickets for their supporters. Due to this, dissatisfaction had spread among the claimants and workers.

