Madhya Pradesh: BJP seeks improvement in traffic management, submits memo in Khachrod

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP working committee submitted a memorandum to SDM Purushottam Kumar regarding the traffic management of the city on Friday. Committee members Radheshyam Bamboriya and BJP councillor Godavari Bamboriya said that the town roads have become accident-prone because of absence of proper traffic management.

Encroachment on both sides of the road is leading to traffic jams. The route of heavy vehicles like trucks, buses and loading vehicles heading towards Ratlam has been fixed via bypass road, however, they instead are taking a shortcut via Matar Fali Mandi, Gopal Marg, Sunhariya Bagh, Ramdwara and Ujjain Darwaza.

Heavy vehicles plying on the inner roads are causing inconvenience to commuters in the town. The scene at Chabutra , Anant Narayan temple and Ganesh Deoli intersections is no different as the town motorists face a lot of hassles commuting on these stretches . Plying of heavy vehicles on the inner roads also adds to the accident risk.

Taking note of the inconvenience caused to the local commuters, BJP committee members approached the SDM demanding checking entry of heavy vehicles inside the town. They also demanded clearing of the encroachment on the road sides. They also demanded the authorities to fix the route of heavy vehicles to avoid traffic jams.