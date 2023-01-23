Madhya Pradesh: BJP retains Omkareshwar Municipal Council, Congress doubles tally

Representational Image |

Omkareshwar (MMadhya Pradesh): The BJP has once again emerged victorious in Omkareshwar Municipal Council elections in Khandwa district. BJP won nine out of 15 wards, while Congress won six wards.

In the results announced on Monday morning, the Congress was the first to open its account with its candidate Champa Bai winning Ward 7. It was followed by a tie in Ward 12 with both the BJP and the Congress candidates receiving 86-86 votes each. Later, Romi Chokse of Congress won in tie breaker. Two voters cast their vote in favour of NOTA.

Omkareshwar Municipal Council elections remained in news in Nimar region as recently the state government had announced to set up the statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar on the lines of Mahakal Lok. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi also reached Omkareshwar and performed the aarti of Maa Narmada.

Many Congress leaders here credited their success to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The former Congress president had stayed here while passing through Madhya Pradesh. Congress leaders claimed that in the previous council election Congress had won only three wards, but this time the number has increased to six.

Councillors to elect council president this time

This time elected councillors will directly elect the council president. In 2011 council elections, Congress council was formed. Tribal leader Maya Bai was directly elected president by the public on Congress ticket. This time the councillors will choose the president. The post is reserved for women tribals.

