Indore: Bagdi replaces Bakliwal as City Congress president

Arvind Bagdi | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the much-anticipated change before the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has replaced Vinay Bakliwal with Arvind Bagdi as the City president of Congress.

The party released a list of Congress City and Rural presidents of Indore and other districts on Sunday evening.

While the party has removed Bakliwal from the president’s post of the City Congress committee but the president of the Rural committee Sadashiv Yadav succeeded in securing his place for the second time.

Party leaders were already anticipating removal of Bakliwal from the post as many party activists and leaders were against him and were accusing him of corruption in ticket distribution and promoting favouritism.

Various Congress leaders had even staged a demonstration against Bakliwal at Regal Square and had submitted memorandums to Kamal Nath to remove him from the post.

Bakliwal became the City Congress president in 2020 when the then president, Pramod Tandon, joined BJP. He had served as executive president as well.

There were protests against Yadav too!

President of Congress committee Indore rural Sadashiv Yadav managed to secure his position with the support of MLA and executive president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Jitu Patwari.

Protests had also erupted against Yadav, but Patwari managed to pacify the protestors and the state party president to retain Yadav.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)