Madhya Pradesh: BJP Neglects Tribal Development, Criticises LoP |

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhwani celebrated the Bhagoriya festival with exuberance on Sunday, marking the vibrant culmination of this ancient tribal tradition. Amidst the festivities, Gandhwani MLA and leader of Opposition in the assembly, Umang Singhar, criticised the ruling BJP, alleging neglect of tribal development and showing mere electoral opportunism.

Singhar seized the occasion to spotlight the challenges faced by tribal communities, emphasising the BJP's failure to deliver on its promises. He lamented the persistent issues of scarcity of clean water and inadequate agricultural support, urging prompt government action for rural upliftment.

Furthermore, Singhar criticised the recent appointment of the Lokayukta, alleging procedural irregularities and lack of consultation, underscoring his discontent with the BJP's governance approach. The Bhagoriya Haat buzzed with activity as tribal communities and political figures alike joined the revelry. Singhar, immersing himself in the cultural fervour, danced alongside local performers and felicitated Dhol Mandal groups.

The marketplace saw brisk sales of paan, refreshments and local delicacies, enriching the festive spirit. A procession later traversed through the town, resonating with the rhythmic beats of Dhol Mandal, garnering accolades from BJP representatives. Amidst the festivities, the local police ensured law and order, while a multitude of community leaders and representatives participated in the festivities, signalling a collective commitment to Gandhwani's cultural heritage and developmental aspirations.