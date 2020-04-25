Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Subhash Sharma creates ruckus in police station, violates social distancing rule

Former mayor of Dewas, Subhahsh Sharma, created a ruckus at the civil line police station on Friday night.

Sharma who reached the police station alleged that town inspector Yogendra Singh Sisodia had gone to Ujjain during the lockdown.

Sharma said he wanted to file a report but the TI was not present at the police station. On getting information that Sharma was in the police station, both CSP and SDM rushed to the station. Both of them tried to pacify Sharma who did not stop. A video of Sharma creating a ruckus went viral.

In this video, Sharma was seen speaking against the TI and saluting the constables in the police station. According to eye witnesses, Sharma was in a drunken state.

When some media persons questioned him about creating a ruckus in an inebriated state, he flew off the handle.

He said he was not drunk, but it was not so. Superintendent of police Krishnabeti ordered an inquiry into the incident and informed the director general of police about it.

The Congress took the government to task for Sharma’s unruly behaviour. Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said this was the result of extension of Mayors’ terms.

Former chief spokesperson of the party KK Mishra said the police should have made him do sit-ups the way they make others do it.