Madhya Pradesh: 55 students quarantined in Khandwa and Ratlam after returning from Kota

On the initiative of the state government, 16 students of MP who have been stuck in Kota reached Khandwa bus stand on Thursday morning by special bus.

The state government has sent a bus to fetch them on Wednesday. At Khandwa they were examined by Dr Parv Tiwari and his team of doctors at the district hospital. Dr Tiwari advised the students to stay in home quarantine for the next 14 days.

Collector Tanvi Sundriyal said that monitoring of these students will be done through Sarthak apps on their mobiles. The students who have come to Khandwa today include Shruti Singh, Arya Ashtana, Mehdish Khan, Bhumika Patidar, Gautam Viniani, Partha Shukla and Aradhana Chauhan.

39 students home quarantined in Ratlam

Thrity-nine students who were studying in Kota reached returned to their home district on Thursday. At the Manakheda Check post, all such students underwent screening and Medical checkup. These students belonged to Ratlam, Jaora, Taal, Alot, Piploda and Raoti and reached by bus in the district. According to official information all students returned from Kota have been directed to remain for 14 days home quarantine. These students of the district had gone to Kota for preparations of competitive examinations. After Covid-19 lockdown, parents had approached state government for return of their children from Kota. State Government recently made arrangements for their return.