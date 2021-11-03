Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader booked for rape in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on pretext of marriage in Mandsaur.

The woman is a relative of a senior BJP leader and is also close to several senior BJP leaders of the region.

In her complaint to police, the victim said the BJP leader identified as Desh Bandhu Arya was forcing her to help him for getting a post in the state working committee of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha- a youth wing of BJP.

The survivor, a mother of a 6-year-old girl, claimed that she met Arya in 2015 and the duo became friends. Soon, they fell into love. She added that Arya raped her on many occasions promising marriage.

Arya, as the victim claimed in her complaint, started forcing her to help him to get appointed as state general secretary of BJYM. When she refused, Aryan and his family members started torturing her, the woman claimed.

Later, the victim approached the woman police station in Mandsaur and lodged a complaint.

The police said that a case has been registered against Arya and five others and further investigation is on.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 03:02 PM IST