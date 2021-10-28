Madhya Pradesh: BJP government has turned arrogant, it is time to teach it a lesson

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot addressed a public gathering at Mundi village under Khandwa parliamentary constituency. He sought voters support for Congress candidate Raj Narayan Singh Purni.

He accused BJP of misusing investigation agencies. Pilot said there is an atmosphere of fear in the country. Those who dare to speak against the government, the central government harass them with investigations and raids using central agencies. Though the news may not be published in the newspaper, but how some leaders are involved in controversy general public know everything, he added.

“What is going on the country in the name of religion and caste, we all know. Congress leaders also commits mistakes and even Congress government could do some mistake, but it is time to forgive them,” he said.

The intention of Congress party is clear. This by-election is an opportunity. Though our MP is elected for two and a half years, it is a matter of pride for us. Because BJP government has turned arrogant and it is time to teach it a lesson.

In this by-elections, Congress party in the form of Raj Narayan Singh Purni has given a local candidate and now its voters responsibility to support him and make him victorious.

Pilot added that arrogance of state chief minister is on high and in 2023, the Congress government will be formed.

On inflation, Congress leader said that the inflation is so high and we all well aware of that, but BJP is diverting attention. There is no need to tell petrol, diesel, cooking gas rate.

Accusing BJP of using undemocratic way to fall Kamal Nath government in the state, Pilot said BJP used money and administration power to form government in the state. They not only cheated Kamal Nath government, but voters as well who gave clear mandate to the Congress during 2018 elections. Perhaps, voters will once again give a fitting reply to the BJP during this by-elections as well, Pilot said.

Ex-MP Arun YadavLok Sabha by-election in-charge Kuldeep Indora, former MP Tarachand Patel, MP candidate Rajnarayan Singh Purni and other senior Congress leaders also addressed the gathering and made a scathing attack on the BJP government.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 01:25 AM IST