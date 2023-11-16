Madhya Pradesh: BJP Expels Five Leaders For Anti-Party Activities

BJP | Representational Picture

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP expelled five leaders for indulging in anti-party activities by opposing party’s candidate in the polls.

Party’s district president Praveen Surana said that following verbal directives of divisional in-charge Raghavendra Gautam and approval of district organisation in-charge Hari Narayan Yadav, action was taken against those contesting and campaigning against party’s official candidate Bhanu Bhuria.

District Mahila Morcha president Sunita Ajnar, former municipality president Dhan Singh Baria, Former mandi president Bhanwar Singh Bilwal, former Kisan Morcha district president Kamal Singh Bhabor and former city council president Govind Ajnar were expelled from the party.

In the past, Dhan Singh Baria was show-caused during municipal elections too for working against the party and was now contesting assembly polls as an independent candidate.

Kamal Singh Bhabor too was in fray as an independent candidate. Bhanwar Singh Bilwal, Govind Ajnar and Sunita Ajnar were suspended from party’s primary membership with immediate effect for campaigning for the independents.