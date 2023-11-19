Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress Dissidents Play Spoilsport During Polls

BJP (left) Congress (right) | File photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Polling for the State Assembly Election-2023 was completed successfully in the Mhow Assembly constituency on Friday, November 17. Now the leaders of all political parties, including BJP and Congress, are keeping their eyes on December 3 counting.

However, in this assembly election, BJP and Congress will take a beat through their dissident leaders, who were openly campaigning against the official party candidates and putting pressure on the workers to vote for independent candidates.

BJP candidate Usha Thakur's mistakes of five years were shown by her party workers during the campaigning. At least 20 BJP leaders went from city to rural areas to convince their supporters against the party candidate and worked for the independent candidate.

Despite the opposition of these leaders, BJP workers and Sangh workers together conducted campaigning and voting for the party's candidate and also contacted the voters to cast their votes.

The Sangh workers who came from other states worked internally and boosted the morale of the workers. Many workers said that party workers used to contest elections but now that they have protested, their influence has completely vanished. Meanwhile, Congress leaders did the work of performing rituals throughout the election.

Many leaders of Congress and those holding positions have done the work only as a formality. Many of them have worked hard for independent candidates. Many leaders who worked in this election showed their activism for the party by showing their faces in the elections getting their photographs clicked and sending them to the state office of the party.

But in this entire assembly election, most of the responsible leaders of Congress worked to defeat the party and also played an important role in working for the independent candidates.

Meanwhile, the Congress candidate himself created an atmosphere in favour of the party by touring the rural areas at night and getting the rural voters to vote in favour of the party. Independent candidate Antar Singh Darbar was openly supported by BJP and Congress leaders.

The independents got the full benefit of the work done by the leaders of both parties behind the scenes to defeat the party. From the city to the rural areas, the leaders of BJP and Congress were working openly.

Due to this BJP and Congress have lost votes but the workers have given these leaders the label of being anti-party. Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) has also worked hard for a long time.

The Congress has been falling prey to factionalism, the consequences of which are being borne by the Congress in everything from panchayat elections to ward councillor, cantonment board, assembly and Lok Sabha elections. in the rural areas, due to which both political parties will have to bear the loss of tribal votes.

