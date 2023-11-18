Madhya Pradesh: 3 Congress, 1 BJP Candidates Could Not Vote For Themselves In Dewas District

BJP (left) Congress (right) | File photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Four prominent candidates, including three Congress and one BJP, could not vote for themselves in the assembly elections in Dewas district due to their failure to register as voters in the respective assembly constituencies from where they are contesting.

This oversight caused them to miss out on exercising their democratic right and participating in the electoral process.

However, despite being not able to vote, these candidates continued to campaign and engage with the voters, hoping their efforts would still garner support and secure victory in the elections.

Notably, Dewas district which comprised five assembly seats recorded 81.74 per cent voting with a maximum of 86 per cent in Hatpipliya and a lowest of 74.66 per cent in Dewas.

Among three other constituencies, Sonkatch recorded 84.93 per cent, Khategaon 81.28 per cent and Bagli 81.1 per cent.

According to information, former minister and Congress candidate from Khategaon Deepak Joshi voted in Hatpipalya, while Congress candidate from Hatpipalya Rajveer Singh Baghel voted in Sonkatch.

Apart from this, BJP candidate from Sonkatch Rajesh Sonkar and Congress candidate Sajjan Verma could not vote as they are natives of Indore and their names are in the voter list of Indore district.

From Hatpipalya, BJP candidate Manoj Chaudhary voted in Kailod village, Bagli BJP candidate Murali Bhanwara voted in Bagli, Congress candidate Gopal Bhosale voted in Punjapura, Khategaon BJP candidate Ashish Sharma voted in Kannaud.

Meanwhile, except few minor incidents, voting process remained peaceful in the entire district. After the completion of the voting process, the polling parties started reaching Kendriya Vidyalaya, located at BNP, around 8 pm on Friday.

Polling teams kept reaching BNP until late at night with voting materials. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, located in BNP itself.

The first polling team, which came to return the material on Friday night, was welcomed by district panchayat CEO Himanshu Prajapati, corporation commissioner Rajneesh Kasera, and ADM Praveen Phulpagare.

Sonkatch 84.93

Dewas 74.66

Hatpipliya 86

Khategaon 81.28

Bagli 81.1

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)