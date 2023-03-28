Madhya Pradesh: BJP committed to women empowerment, says Maya Narolia

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): BJP State Mahila Morcha organised ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’ function at BLM Palace in Jaora town of Ratlam district on Tuesday.

Addressing the function, state president Maya Narolia said, “Our party is committed to women empowerment. Recently, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the "Ladli Behna Yojana to provide financial support to women. The eligible women of the state will be given Rs 1,000 as incentive.

District president Rajendra Singh Lunera expressed gratitude to CM Chouhan for renaming Ratlam Medical College after former senior MP Dr Laxmi Narayan Pandey.

Veteran doctor Usha Ojha, beautician Babli Gambhir, Leela Joshi, Anju Suryavanshi, Kritika Sharma, Shivani Solanki and JitriMahida were felicitated for their contribution in various fields.

BJP district vice-president Mahesh Soni, leader Kirti Sharan Singh, and Mahila Morcha state working committee member Anita Kataria also attended the event.