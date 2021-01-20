Madhya Pradesh: BIZARRE: Family covers body with wet soil in hope of revival in Dhar district’s village, police intervene, funeral over

Badnawar (Dhar district): A village witnessed a bizarre incident as some villagers were found burying a body on the bank of Chotta Talab anticipating it will revive the dead man’s pulse.

The incident was reported in Changara village in Badnawar tehsil under Kanwan police station limit on late Tuesday evening, when deceased Dinesh alias Gourav, son of Dule Singh, was electrocuted.

Dinesh was on way to Badnawar vegetable market to sell peas in the tractor-trolley. On Kanwan road, he came in a contact with low hanging wire, which caused his death.

As soon as his family members and other villagers came to know about the incident, they immediately took him to Badnawar situated primary health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, some of the villagers advised Dinesh’s family members that he can be revived if buried a body in wet soil for some time. As a result, family members took the body to Chotta Talab, where they placed the body on ground and covered it wet soil.

In the meantime, Kanwan police received information about the incident. Police team immediately rushed to the spot and persuaded family members to hand over the body to them for formalities and post-mortem. After an hour-long discussion, police sent the body for post-mortem. “On Wednesday, post-mortem was done and the body was handed over to family for cremation,” police station incharge CB Singh. A case also been registered under IPC. Finally, the family performed last rites.