e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Bimbavati Devi elegantly stages Manipuri dance in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Bimbavati Devi elegantly stages Manipuri dance in Bhopal

Bimbavati Devi and her troupe's first performance described Radha's beauty through Radha Nartan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Famous dancer Bimbavati Devi presented Manipuri dance in the auditorium of Seven Hills School, Bhopal. The programme was organised under the aegis of Bhopal Chapter of SPIC MACAY on Thursday.

Bimbavati Devi and her troupe's first performance described Radha's beauty through Radha Nartan. Soro Khaibam Premila gave accompaniment in singing and Sudarshana Chakraborty in dance. In the end, Bimbavati Devi taught basic dance postures to the girl students and then the girl students also danced with the Manipuri dance troupe.

At the beginning of the programme, Devi said that she learned dance from her parents, Vipin Singh and Kalavati Devi. She had been interested in Manipuri dance since childhood, as it was the atmosphere at home. He has popularised Manipuri dance by performing it in different countries and all the states of India. She has also given her presentation at the Khajuraho Dance Festival. Manipuri dance is performed in both classical and folk forms.

Manipuri dance will be presented at Subhash Excellent School in the morning and then at Ankur Higher Secondary School on Friday.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man booked for raping women on pretext of marriage, extorting ₹40k from her in Ayodhya...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Bimbavati Devi elegantly stages Manipuri dance in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Bimbavati Devi elegantly stages Manipuri dance in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Convict dies inside jail; family stage protest demanding action against jail...

Madhya Pradesh: Convict dies inside jail; family stage protest demanding action against jail...

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers allege irregularities in construction and maintenance of Mahi project canal...

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers allege irregularities in construction and maintenance of Mahi project canal...

Madhya Pradesh: Bank Sakhi Shivani becomes synonymous with bank in remote & inaccessible areas with...

Madhya Pradesh: Bank Sakhi Shivani becomes synonymous with bank in remote & inaccessible areas with...

Madhya Pradesh: 15 people including 6 children and 3 women injured as car rams into pickup vehicle...

Madhya Pradesh: 15 people including 6 children and 3 women injured as car rams into pickup vehicle...