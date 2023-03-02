Madhya Pradesh: Bimbavati Devi elegantly stages Manipuri dance in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Famous dancer Bimbavati Devi presented Manipuri dance in the auditorium of Seven Hills School, Bhopal. The programme was organised under the aegis of Bhopal Chapter of SPIC MACAY on Thursday.

Bimbavati Devi and her troupe's first performance described Radha's beauty through Radha Nartan. Soro Khaibam Premila gave accompaniment in singing and Sudarshana Chakraborty in dance. In the end, Bimbavati Devi taught basic dance postures to the girl students and then the girl students also danced with the Manipuri dance troupe.

At the beginning of the programme, Devi said that she learned dance from her parents, Vipin Singh and Kalavati Devi. She had been interested in Manipuri dance since childhood, as it was the atmosphere at home. He has popularised Manipuri dance by performing it in different countries and all the states of India. She has also given her presentation at the Khajuraho Dance Festival. Manipuri dance is performed in both classical and folk forms.

Manipuri dance will be presented at Subhash Excellent School in the morning and then at Ankur Higher Secondary School on Friday.