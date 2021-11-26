Madhya Pradesh: Biker snatches TV actor's bag with mobile phones, Rs 15K

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A TV actress was robbed of her bag containing mobile phones and cash of Rs 15,000 by a biker in the Sanyogitaganj area. Police lodged an FIR two days after the incident.

The incident took place near GPO Square on Monday night. TV actor Poonam Yadav, a resident of Palda area of the city was returning home on her two-wheeler when a person on a bike came from the rear side and snatched her bag containing two mobile phones and Rs 15000. She chased the accused for a long distance but the accused managed to flee.

Poonam told media persons that she is a TV serial actor and she is residing in Mumbai for the past few years. She reached the city for Diwali and after that her mother was admitted to a city hospital due to some health problems. Since then, she has been in the city. She was returning home from the hospital when a biker snatched her bag. Poonam alleged that she cried for help but no one had helped her. Poonam said that she had chased the accused for a long time but the accused fled.

She reached Sanyogitaganj police station and lodged a complaint but the police didn’t hear her. When she talked to a senior officer the police told Poonam to give a written complaint. She gave the written complaint but the police registered a case after two days of the incident. Police said that the information is being gathered from the spot and the CCTVs are being examined.

In another incident, two bikers snatcheda bag containing cash and mobile phonefrom hernear Lavkush Square.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:24 PM IST