Madhya Pradesh: Bhushan makes village proud, to receive State National Service Scheme award

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Bhushan Patil, a student of Shaheed Bhima Nayak Government Post Graduate College has made his college and village Balwari proud. Bhushan, who is involved in many social activities and community services, has been nominated by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) for the State Level Award (2019-20) of Madhya Pradesh National Service Scheme. Bhushan will receive the award in Bhopal.

Bhushan, under the guidance of programme coordinator Prakash Garhwal, camp Commander Rahul Singh Parihar and programme Officer Dr Balram Baghel, has volunteered in several camps and programmes from unit to national level.

The student has participated in six unit level camps, four each at district and university level and two each at state and national level. He even toured to the international border under the ‘Maa Tujhe Pranam’ programme.

The District Collector had felicitated him for saving the lives of two persons during floods. Bhushan has donated blood 22 times and also participated in campaigns like environment protection, tree plantation, pulse polio campaign, sanitation campaign, water conservation, voter awareness, digital India, health camps, AIDS awareness, red ribbon programme and traffic awareness.

Principal Dr NL Gupta, administrative officer Dr Pramod Pandit, district organiser Dr RS Muzalda, social worker Pooja Agarwal, Diwan Singh Alave, college representative Nishant Panwar along with others congratulated him for bringing glory to the village.

ALSO READ Watch video: Energy minister on buffalo walk amidst power crisis in Madhya Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:38 AM IST